Fortnite Foreshadowing quests - how to complete all of the quests and solve the alien mystery

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fortnite Foreshadowing quests have started to go live in the game, after various leaks from previous updates revealed their existence, and although there has been plenty of speculation around them it's not clear what they are all pointing to just yet. With telescopes aimed at the sky, strange radio signals being intercepted, and a crop circle appearing, it isn't a stretch to suggest that aliens are involved, but exactly how these quests are going to pan out and what the future impact will be on the Fortnite storyline remains to be seen. If you're ready to get started down this route, then here's everything we know so far about the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Warning Signs at Crop Circle locations - how to place warning signs at a Fortnite crop circle

Placing Fortnite warning signs at crop circle seems to be an appropriate response while we work out exactly what's going on with this strange symbol, though Farmer Steel is less than impressed. "Pranksters, aliens, whatever you are, if you come for my corn, there's going to be trouble" is the warning he issues to the perpetrator of this Fortnite crop circle, and it may only be a short matter of time now before we finish all of the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests to hopefully reveal their identity. With everything else going on, it's looking like aliens are the culprits, and this could have a knock-on effect for what happens next in Fortnite. For now, keep everyone safe and get those Fortnite warning signs at crop circle in position.
Fortnite: How To Use CB Radios In Season 6 — Foreshadowing Quests

Learn where to find CB radios in Season 6 and how to complete the latest “Foreshadowing” quest. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is winding down rapidly. Less than two weeks remain until the launch of Season 7 on June 8. That means players looking to maximize their levels should look to do so over the next week.
IBTimes

Epic Games Store's Second 'Mystery Game' Revealed In New Leak

"Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration" might be next. Epic Games Store has begun a series of weekly free game downloads to celebrate its Epic Mega Sale. To kick off the special promo, it is giving away "NBA 2K21" as its first mystery game and fans can download it for free until May 27. According to a recent leak, the next mystery game would be "Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration."
DBLTAP

Fortnite: Place a Spirit Crystal: How to Complete Challenge

Place a Spirit Crystal in Fortnite at the summit of the tallest mountain for this week's Epic Quest. Fortnite: Place a Spirit Crystal: How to Complete Challenge. Week 11's Epic Quest challenge has players tasked with placing a Spirit Crystal, an item that can only be interacted with once you reach the peak of the mountain.
Fortnite: Where To Destroy Spooky TV Sets

It's just about time for a brand-new season of Fortnite, but not before a few more Foreshadowing Quests go live and tease the aliens on their way to the game. In the latest batch of these teaser challenges, players will need to destroy spooky TV sets. While the challenge requires you destroy five, there are actually seven on the island overall, so it's up to you which five you choose. Below you can learn where to find all spooky TV set locations. Note that this challenge is not live yet, but is expected to go live very soon, perhaps as early as today, June 1.
Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut: How to Complete the Quest

Biomutant's Destroy the Boomhut quest is unlocked as part of the questline called The Tribe War. That main quest becomes available to complete after you join either the Myriad Tribe or the Jagni Tribe, and the first quest you complete in the line after joining a side will have you setting out to conquer an enemy outpost. Here's how to complete the quest, destroying a Boomhut in the process.
Pokemon GO Season of Discovery Egg Changes Explained

Niantic Labs has announced the next content season in Pokemon GO—the Season of Discovery. Trainers are in for a world of—well—discovery this upcoming season. Several aspects of the game are about to undergo a few tweaks to fit the latest content, including raid boss lists, wild encounters, PokeStop research tasks, and even egg groups. We've uncovered all the additional changes coming to eggs, egg hatching, and egg groups in the Season of Discovery.
‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gets 14 minutes of new gameplay footage

Sony has revealed new gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West in its latest State of Play showcase last night (May 27). Shown running on PS5 hardware with a mix of real-time gameplay and in-engine cinematics, it’s the first substantial look at Guerrilla Games’ sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Set in...
Where to find the anomaly at Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite

Another challenge has appeared in Fortnite, and this time around we are once again going to be searching for a missing anomaly. Stealthy Stronghold is the location we are going to be diving into for this one. While we are at the tail end of Fortnite Season 6 with just...
How to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The long-rumored aliens that we were all told would appear before the end of the season have arrived, and are interfering with the population of the island. Not content with just watching from afar, they have no started to abduct players during games, adding yet more fuel to the fire of conspiracies and theories about Season 7.
The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes showcases eight minutes of gameplay in latest video

Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have released an eight minute gameplay video for upcoming horror title The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. The footage from this third game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series confirms that Preminitions will make their return, giving players a hint at possible fates they can either manifest or avoid through their actions, and your choices will effect the story including who lives, and who dies. Also returning are the Theatrical Cut and Curators Cut versions of the story, giving players a slightly tweaked experience for those who are willing to replay the story.
‘Fortnite’ players are experiencing mysterious alien abductions as Season 7 looms

Fortnite players are reporting a string of in-game alien abductions, suggesting that the next season may be exploring the extraterrestrial. First experienced on Tuesday (May 25), players have been raring to share their close encounters with the third kind. UFOs seem to be randomly selecting players to abduct at the beginning of a match, scooping them up with a tractor beam, and depositing them elsewhere on the map.