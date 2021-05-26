Fortnite Foreshadowing quests - how to complete all of the quests and solve the alien mystery

Placing Fortnite warning signs at crop circle seems to be an appropriate response while we work out exactly what's going on with this strange symbol, though Farmer Steel is less than impressed. "Pranksters, aliens, whatever you are, if you come for my corn, there's going to be trouble" is the warning he issues to the perpetrator of this Fortnite crop circle, and it may only be a short matter of time now before we finish all of the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests to hopefully reveal their identity. With everything else going on, it's looking like aliens are the culprits, and this could have a knock-on effect for what happens next in Fortnite. For now, keep everyone safe and get those Fortnite warning signs at crop circle in position.