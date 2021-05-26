Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Council approves $8.3 million animal shelter

By Federico Martinez
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213anS_0aByyven00
The Odessa Animal Control Shelter is seen pictured on Wednesday afternoon in Odessa. Odessa Animal Control will be holding a vaccination clinic for distemper and parvo on Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the east parking lot of the shelter which is located at 10 W. 42nd Street. (Eli Hartman | Odessa American)

Despite efforts by Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and two council members to stop the construction a new city animal shelter- including trying unsuccessfully to prevent two council members from casting votes because of an alleged conflict of interest – the $8.3 million project was approved by a 4-3 vote.

Councilman Mark Matta and Joven argued unsuccessfully prior to the vote that council members Detra White and Tom Sprawls should not be allowed to vote because they were appointed by the mayor to sit on the city’s animal shelter advisory committee.

“If they were to vote it would be illegal,” Joven told council. “Well, maybe illegal is too strong of a word.”

Matta quickly interjected that he had already received a legal opinion from City Attorney Natasha Brooks who reassured him that a council member who votes on an advisory board or committee cannot vote as a council member on any recommendation that advisory entity makes to council.

A visibly surprised Brooks, who was seated next to council, quickly told Matta she had “misunderstood” his question prior to the meeting.

“There are exceptions,” Brooks said. “Any (council member who sits on an) advisory committee member can vote.”

White pointedly questioned whether Matta, Denise Swanner and Joven had talked beforehand to try and prevent her and Sprawls from being able to vote. Matta denied the accusation.

Councilmembers White, Sprawls, Mari Willis and Steve Thompson eventually voted to approve the proposed $8,308,472 contract with Onyx Contractors to oversee construction of the new animal shelter. Joven, Matta and Swanner voted against the contract.

The showdown quickly began when Swanner made an initial motion for council to reject the project. Matta seconded the motion.

Matta and Swanner both argued that the project was too expensive.

“I was put on council to keep an eye on taxpayer dollars,” Matta said. “It’s in poor taste to build an animal shelter for $8 million when we have people out there struggling.”

Sprawls, White, Thompson and Willis defeated Swanner’s motion 4-3 and then White made a new motion to approve the contract.

That didn’t halt the debate.

Matta said based on his own research, he was confident that the city could build a much less expensive facility. He said officials in Racine, Wis., built a similar facility for a fraction of the cost that Odessa was proposing.

“I’m not trying to be confrontational, but comparing Racine and Odessa is like comparing apples and bowling balls,” said Police Chief Michael Gerke whose department recommended the contract with Onyx. “I’d like to see your research.”

Gerke said that the current 30-year-old facility is too small and not equipped to provide the care needed. Thirty years ago, the shelter’s purpose was to house animals for up to 3 days and then euthanize those not claimed.

The goal now is to house animals long enough to give people a chance to adopt them, Gerke said.

The currently facility is also plagued with sewer problems and lacks an adequate cooling system, Gerke said.

The proposed new 20,538-square-foot facility, which will be constructed just east of the current shelter, will be paid for with funds from certificate of obligation bonds that council approved in 2019, according to city documents. The $10 million earmarked for the new animal shelter was part of an overall $93 million bond that is being used for other projects also.

Joven made a last-ditch effort to postpone a vote by claiming that nobody on council had yet seen any plans or schematics of the new facility. Sprawls quickly pointed out that council had all seen the plans during a council retreat earlier this year.

“What about the blue prints, we haven’t seen the blue prints,” Joven said.

“We don’t need to see the blue prints,” Thompson responded before calling for the final 4-3 vote to approve the Onyx contract.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
750
Followers
190
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Pets & Animals
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Shelter#Conflict Of Interest#City Council#Council Members#Board Members#Committee Members#Advisory Board#Onyx Contractors#Police#Advisory Committee#Mayor#Advisory Entity#City Documents#Sewer Problems#Construction#Councilman Mark Matta#Taxpayer Dollars#Obligation Bonds#Certificate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Ector County, TXOdessa American

Board to consider salary increases

To create a more competitive salary structure, Ector County ISD recently completed a Texas Association of School Boards salary study and trustees will consider the recommendation at their 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. COVID protocols are in place.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.