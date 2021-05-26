Locklear joins the news staff at The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A new addition to The Laurinburg Exchange’s news team began his duties on Wednesday.

Hunter Locklear, a rising junior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, joined the newspaper staff as a summer intern and will be covering a wide variety of stories.

“We are happy to have Hunter here,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “He will get the opportunity to observe and learn many of the skills needed to produce stories and photographs, as well as interview individuals for those stories.

“I think Hunter will give us a fresh and energetic presence, so we are all looking forward to him being here for the summer,” he added.

Locklear is a resident of Maxton and was a 2019 graduate of Red Springs High School.

“I am very excited to be here,,” Locklear said. “With an aspiring journalism career such as mine, it is truly a blessing to have the opportunity. I’m ready to get to work!”

He is pursuing a double-major at UNCP in journalism and broadcasting. After college, Locklear plans to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Locklear can be reached by calling 910-276-2311 or by email at [email protected]