Mystery games seem to be more and more of a common type of tabletop game to hit shelves lately. This may have to do with the burgeoning popularity of the true-crime genre, often made popular by television shows, websites, and podcasts alike. But few of them end up being able to be replayed, with pads and documents scrawled on, underlined, and otherwise used as pads to denote the key points of, well, the games themselves. The Snallygaster Situation, the board game based on the Kids on Bikes role-playing game by Renegade Game Studios, is not one of those games. We got ahold of a copy of this game to review for you, and here's what we think of it!