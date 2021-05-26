Robert W. Straumann, age 89, of Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment at a later date in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.