Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cosmos, MN

Robert W. Straumann

By Randy
kduz.com
 17 days ago

Robert W. Straumann, age 89, of Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment at a later date in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

kduz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hutchinson, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Cosmos, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Service#Family And Friends#Interment#Arrangements#Gathering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Harris, IAPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Harris 'sounded like a moron' discussing immigration

Meghan McCain , co-host of “The View,” slammed Vice President Harris over remarks she made during her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week, arguing Harris “sounded like a moron” when responding to questions on why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. McCain’s commentary came during Friday’s talk show,...