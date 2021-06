With two home runs from Ryan Zimmerman, and one bomb from Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals were able to win it with some small ball in 11 innings. The final score was a 9-7 win in Tampa, and a split of this two-game series. The Nats had a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and then starter Patrick Corbin began his evening by issue three consecutive walks, and finished the inning with his team behind 3-2. Corbin would not let another run score in his 5.0 innings of work, but that also taxed the back of the bullpen that was tasked to hold a 5-3 lead, and that lead was courtesy of Zim who added his two home runs to get it to a 5-3 game. But Kyle Finnegan and Daniel Hudson gave up solo home runs to push the game to extra innings. The Nats bent but didn’t break.