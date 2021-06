The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies in the finale of their three-game mid-week series from Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockies come in fresh off winning the opening two games of the series against the Padres and in the eight games between the two teams already in 2021, the Padres lead the series five games to three. San Diego has fallen on hard times of late, sitting in third place in the NL West, and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games. The Rockies have the same record over the last ten games but still sit away back in the NL West, 15.5 games behind the Giants, the divisional leaders. The Padres need a win to stop the cold streak they're battling through, but will the Rockies let that happen on their home field?