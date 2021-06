In a small sample during the 2020 season, it looked as if Clint Frazier took some steps forward, both offensively and defensively, that made many think he was finally turning the corner and becoming the player that made him a top-five pick in the 2013 draft, as well as one of the game’s top prospects. Frazier posted an impressive .267/.394/.511 slash line last year, and he also notably saw his defense grade out as positive, and even ending up a finalist for a Gold Glove award, a welcome surprise after a few years of notable defensive miscues and injuries sustained in the field.