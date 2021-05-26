Cancel
New Dave Chappelle documentary premiering at Radio City for Tribeca Film Fest

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new Dave Chappelle documentary coming out soon that will make its premiere as the closing night film of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The still untitled documentary was made by filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won the 2020 Best Documentary Oscar for American Factory, and "follows young activists organizing in Ohio as well as Chappelle’s efforts to bring relief to the community." This also may be why his outdoor 2020 shows in Ohio were filmed. Here's more:

www.brooklynvegan.com
