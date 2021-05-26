Mega Bog announces new album ‘Life, and Another” (stream “Station to Station”)
Erin Birgy is back with a new Mega Bog album, titled Life, and Another, which will be out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors. She made the record with Big Thief's James Krivchenia, who also co-produced, and it features contributions from onetime Mega Bog member Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Aaron Otheim, Zach Burba of iji, Will Segerstrom, Matt Bachmann, Andrew Dorset of Lake, Jade Tcimpidis, Alex Liebman, and co-engineers Geoff Treager and Phil Hartunian.www.brooklynvegan.com