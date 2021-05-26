Cancel
TURNSTILE release new song “MYSTERY” (listen)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURNSTILE is officially back! After teasing their anticipated followup to 2018's excellent TIME & SPACE and announcing some festival dates (Primavera Sound, Firefly, Furnace Fest, Louder Than Life, Slipknot's Knotfest), the band have released their first proper new song in in over three years (not counting their 2020 remix EP). The new song is called "MYSTERY" and it finds the band continuing to push the boundaries of hardcore, incorporating a glistening synth intro and '90s radio rock hooks without ever abandoning the grit and catharsis of their hc roots.

www.brooklynvegan.com
