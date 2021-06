Summit High School senior Cam Kalaf will fulfill a childhood dream after signing on to play football for Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction next year. Kalaf said playing in college has been his goal since he began playing football in the second grade. With the help of Summit High head coach James Wagner in recent months, Kalaf had five Division II colleges in Colorado express interest in him joining their teams. Kalaf chose Colorado Mesa because of the football opportunity and it’s close to home.