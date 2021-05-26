Cancel
Boston Calling reveals 2022 headliners, early bird tickets on sale

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike festivals that rescheduled their 2021 editions to September and October, Boston Calling, which usually happens on Memorial Day weekend, wound up cancelling both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, with a promise to return in 2022. They've now announced two of the headliners for their 2022 edition, which happens May 27-29, 2022 at Harvard Athletic Complex. Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine, both of whom were scheduled to headline in 2020, will return for 2022. They'll join 60 other still to-be-announced acts, and one more headliner.

www.brooklynvegan.com
