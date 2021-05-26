Boston Calling reveals 2022 headliners, early bird tickets on sale

"Thistle Be a Good Time!" is the theme of the 61st annual festival. THE LATER PART OF JULY? It's an especially leafy time of the year in many California communities. Branches are at their fullest, lovely limbs are sprouting the greenest shoots, and leaves seem to be poking out of every tree, flower, shrub, and plant. But what if you were focused on a different sort of leaf as the sunny seventh month winds down, the kind of leaf that has a poky top, a wide bottom, a distinctive flavor, and plenty of dippable panache? Then you'd almost certainly be singing the praises of the artichoke, the leaf-laden, peel-it-away, dip-it-in-aioli icon of appetizer menus everywhere.