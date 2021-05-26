Cancel
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes help for Chicago businesses, would include cap on third-party delivery fees and end alcohol sales at liquor stores after 10 p.m.

By Gregory Pratt, John Byrne
Chicago Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a package of measures on Wednesday aimed at helping Chicago businesses, including extending a cap on third-party delivery fees and $10 million in grants for those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Lightfoot’s proposals, which will need to be approved by City Council in the coming weeks,...

