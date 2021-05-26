Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Best PC cases for gaming 2021

By Rich Edmonds
windowscentral.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've rounded up the best PC cases for gaming rigs that look a little different from what you'd usually consider for a PC build. Whether you're into RGB lighting, wanting to build a custom water-cooling loop, or you want to pack powerful hardware inside the chassis, we've got you covered.

www.windowscentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Pc Gaming#Windows Pc#Hardware Performance#Space Hardware#Mini#Sfx Psu#Best Pc Cases#Gaming Windows#Gaming Rigs#Powerful Hardware#Chassis#Rgb Lighting#Solid Thermal Performance#Ample Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ElectronicsIGN

Best Memorial Day 2021 PC and Laptop Deals

From price matches to the latest and greatest discounts, Memorial Day is looking to be another brilliant weekend of deals. There are plenty of video game deals, alongside some of the very best discounts on laptops and desktop PCs available for the year. All these deals will only be available until the end of the day on May 31, so don't miss out.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

Who has room in their house for this Flight Sim turbine PC case?

Microsoft are giving away a custom PC inspired by Microsoft Flight Simulator this weekend over on their Xbox UK Twitter account, and they really aren't kidding on where they've taken their design inspirations from. Yep, that's an actual turbine engine they've used for the case here - and you thought your PC fans kicked up a fuss...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Zotac Magnus One mini gaming PC desktop with NVIDIA RTX 3060

Zotac has created a powerful yet small gaming desktop computer which measures just 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ and takes the form of the new Zotac ZBOX Magnus One ECM53060C, powered by an Intel Core i5-10400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The mini gaming system is capable of accepting 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory thanks to the inclusion of two SODIMM slots, and Acer has included a 2.5 inch drive bay and two M.2 2280 PCie x4 slots enabling you to set up a wide variety of different storage configurations.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

PC gaming on Linux: how hard can it be?

For PC gamers there is one defacto operating system: Windows 10. It’s pretty easy, really, you build or buy a swanky gaming PC, slap Windows 10 on it, and go get a coffee while Steam downloads your library. Then you just load up and off you go. It’s not exactly...
Technologythenexthint.com

Choosing The Right Gaming PC

There are plenty of different gaming PCs to choose from. The device that you choose largely depends on your usage and needs. If you’re looking to purchase a gaming laptop, be sure to check out these four tips. 1 . Figure out your goals. The first step to choosing the...
Computersava360.com

The Sad State of PC Gaming IS Just Getting Worse

The Sad State of PC Gaming IS Just Getting Worse. Mass parts shortages, no video cards, stagnant game releases and more are making this a very sad state for PC gamers. With no relief in sight what does one need to do to get their gaming fix? I have a few ideas watch the video to see what!
Electronicsdotesports.com

Best wireless headsets for PC

Wireless headsets have come a long way in recent years and can now compete with wired headsets for clarity and sound quality. One of the reasons for this is the advancements in wireless technology. Modern wireless headsets use a 2.4GHz wireless frequency, which has a more stable connection and longer range than Bluetooth alternatives.
ComputersAndroid Authority

15 best Android emulators for PC and Mac of 2021

We talk a lot about emulating computer experiences on our phones. Let's look at the best Android emulators!. There are a lot of valid reasons why someone would want to run Android emulators on their PC. App developers may be trying to test their application before shipping it out. Gamers may want to use a mouse and keyboard on their games. Maybe you just want it there to have it. In any case, Android emulation on PC is possible and it’s a lot easier than it used to be. Some old favorites either left the space or became unusable at some point (Andy, AmiduOS, and Leapdroid), but everything else here should work okay for most people. Here are the best Android emulators for PC and Mac.
Technologyimpulsegamer.com

Roccat expands PC gaming headset lineup with the new Syn Air Pro

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany based PC peripheral brand, revealed the all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset. The Syn Pro Air is a groundbreaking addition to ROCCAT’s headset line, taking its rightful spot as the top wireless offering from the award-winning PC brand. The Syn Pro Air further elevates the perfect mix of ROCCAT’s German design and engineering with Turtle Beach’s audio expertise and patented technologies. The result is a sleek headset that clearly shows off ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology as the backbone of a powerful 3D audio experience with long battery life and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing® for a competitive advantage, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air will be available for pre-order from Australian retailers, available 18th June 2021 for an RRP of $249.95.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Glanced: OneXPlayeR-Handheld Gaming pc

Last edited by nigs; 06-03-2021 at 01:28 PM.. Like the concept, but I'm not that heavy of a gamer to invest more than $300 on a handheld. 3 different models ranging from $819 - $1500. 22 hrs ago. 5 K. 2 K.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Immerse Gaming HIVE (PC)

Game Genre Presets including FPS, MOBA & MMORPG, and RPG/Racing/Fighting. Sonar Map feature so you know what direction they come from. Thank you Embody for sending us a year's license of this software for review!. I've always taken my audio experiences seriously; that's why I've reviewed quite a few headsets...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Should Gamers Buy A Gaming PC Or Laptop?

Gamers tend to have electronic preferences when it comes to gaming. In the case of gaming PCs and laptops, there has been a long-standing debate on which one is better for all gamers. While some gamers love the look and feel of ATX towers with RGB lighting connected to a curved monitor and a mechanical keyboard, others might want a laptop that they can store away without hassle.
Video GamesDestin Log

Returning to older PC games takes steps, but is doable

Q: I am seeking help with getting older PC legacy games to run under Windows 10. I’m talking really old ones — going back to earlier versions of Windows prior to XP even all the way back to DOS 6.22 and Win 3.11. I have numerous older PC games that I would like to re-visit, which includes "Return to Zork" and others. I cannot get these older games to install, let alone run. I looked online and saw a reference to installing and running something called a DOS shell? I tried downloading a DOS shell program but it was nearly impossible to install, configure and run. Help, please.
Computersthekatynews.com

Should I get a custom gaming pc? Everything you should know

Are you a PC gamer? If you are a gamer then you have seen on the advertisements and videos about the high-performance PC and customer gaming PC. When you visit any electronic shop, you will see the pamphlets showing the best gaming PC and Best gaming experience. But now you...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Fallout 3 Free Download PC windows game

Fallout 3 is a post-apocalyptic activity role-playing world video game produced by Bethesda Game Studios and released by Bethesda Softworks. The gamers choose to change between this and an”over-the-shoulder” third-person perspective anytime following the beginning phases of the match. When many components from previous names are utilized, like the exceptional system, and the enemies struck, the battle is performed otherwise, while new features are contained. Throughout their journeys across the Wasteland, the participant could come with one non-player character (NPC) companion that will help in battle.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Valve will be at E3 as part of the PC Gaming Show

Valve will make a rare E3 appearance at the PC Gaming Show to talk solely about Steam. Could this be the official SteamPal announcement?. According to PG Gamer, Valve will be showing up at E3 2021 with a "message regarding Steam." Valve doesn't make a lot of E3 appearances, so it's certainly of note that the company will be at this year's all-digital event. It's also never been on the PC Gaming Show, so their appearance is twice as notable.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Megaquarium PC Download Game for free

Megaquarium Free Download (v2.1.2gram ) The founder of Big Pharma includes a brand-new financial simulation game. Megaquarium follows in the footsteps of classic theme park direction tycoon games and provides an aquatic twist Beginning with only a couple of tanks and also the most fundamental of livestock, you are going to grow your aquarium into a thronging metropolis full of countless guests, tens of thousands of employees along with a large number of distinct aquatic lifeforms, each with their own distinctive care requirements.
Video Gamesvcpost.com

The 5 Most Useful PC Gaming Peripherals And Accessories

PC gaming is a pastime, a hobby, an obsession and even a professional sport. A good gaming PC is a great start, but many gamers feel the need to upgrade their rigs with peripherals and accessories. Here are some of the most useful examples. The Flight Simulation Joystick. In recent...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

8 Most Annoying Things About PC Gaming

The PC has many advantages as a gaming platform. However, that the popular desktops have some serious flaws. Here are the few things that really get on my nerves in PC gaming. The PC is the most powerful and flexible gaming platform. This is a fact that simply cannot be debated. While there was a period of time in the history of gaming when consoles led the way in terms of performance and innovation, nowadays, and for a good while now, the PC is simply unmatched. If you want performance and graphical bells and whistles, then the PC is the place to be. High-end PCs can outclass consoles in terms of framerate and loading times, not to mention their flexibility in adapting cutting-edge solutions like ray tracing or DLSS. However, this doesn't mean that the PC as a platform has got no issues. To the contrary – there are quite a few things that I find annoying to say the least.