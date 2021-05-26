Cancel
Watch Emma Stone Break Down in Tears Over Emma Thompson's Cheeky Cruella Underwear Confession

By Kisha Forde
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Emma Thompson's cheeky confession made Cruella co-star Emma Stone laugh until she literally cried. During a recent interview with the British morning show, Lorraine, Thompson appeared alongside Stone to discuss their new Disney movie, Cruella. The British actress, who plays the character of the Baroness in the movie, confessed the work behind making her gorgeous silhouette appear in the ‘70s style-inspired costumes involved the tightest undergarments imaginable—and didn't hold back on just how uncomfortable the entire thing truly was.

