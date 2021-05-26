Reptil #1 Review: A Young Hero Finally Captures His Chance to Shine

The Marvel Universe is full of characters who have so much potential but for whatever reason just haven't taken off with fans. In fact, you could pretty much say that for half of the characters I love, but as we see time and time again, with the right creative team any character can shine, and it would seem for Reptil, that team is Terry Blas, Enid Balam, Carlos Lopez, Victor Olazaba, and Joe Sabino. After an unexpected but delightful cameo in King in Black: Spider-Man, Reptil is in the spotlight for his own series, and it seems we've all been sleeping on just how exciting this character can be.