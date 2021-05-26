SNL's Michael Che Details Rejected "Racially Specific" Avengers Sketch
Saturday Night Live has aired several sketches revolving around the MCU, which is natural since they've had so many hosts who happen to be a part of it in some way. That includes Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, and during his episode, we got a Thor sketch that had a very amped Thor celebrating after their big victory. It appears though that there was another sketch that never made it to air, a sketch that Saturday Night Live co-head writer Michael Che talked about in a new interview on the Howard Stern Show (via EW). The proposed sketch involved "the Avengers accidentally killing an unarmed Black teenager", and Che confirmed it was pitched at one point but also said, "for obvious reasons, there's no way that's going on [SNL]."comicbook.com