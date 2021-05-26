SNL's Michael Che Details Rejected "Racially Specific" Avengers Sketch

The SNL star discussed his favorite things and people with The New York Times, including his boss. "I know it’s a political answer to put your boss on the list, but Lorne is really, really special to me," says Che. "I don’t have family or friends in show business. I came in by myself, and everybody that I know from showbiz I’ve met through show business. And Lorne is the one guy who is sort of like a father figure in showbiz that I could talk to from a different type of perspective. He’s not a peer, obviously. But he made me approach comedy from a professional standpoint and not just from being lucky to do it." Che also discussed his HBO Max show That Damn Michael Che. “It’s been kind of weird how good the feedback was,” he says. “A lot of people really, really connected with it. I mean, I’m surprised. You make it for that reason but when it happens, it always feels strange.”