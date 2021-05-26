Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Preparations should be completed for a moderate flood. Barns and farm buildings near the river will be threatened by high water. In addition, ranchers should have completed moving cattle and equipment to higher ground.