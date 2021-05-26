Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cloud The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Solomon River near Glasco This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Solomon River near Glasco Flood stage: 22.0 feet Maximum Forecast Stage: 22.3 feet at 7 AM Saturday May 29 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.