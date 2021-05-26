Cancel
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Jasper, Polk, Tyler by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Jasper; Polk; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River At Rockland. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Water will begin to flood several secondary roadways especially in the Smith`s Ferry community.

