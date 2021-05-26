Cancel
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will to continue to rise to near 27.4 feet by early Thursday afternoon. It is then expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 27.5 feet, Water backs into the golf course next to the Optimist Club and the duck pond. Water is also flowing between the gate at Grover`s Bend and McCright Drive. The water is also back up in the ditch along Memorial Drive in front of the volleyball courts and special events area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 26.4 Wed 8 pm 27.4 26.2 21.9 16.8 13.3

alerts.weather.gov
