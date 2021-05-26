Hydrologic Outlook issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Stranger Creek at Easton This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Stranger Creek at Easton Flood stage: 17.0 feet Latest stage: 4.2 feet at 8 AM Wednesday Maximum Forecast Stage: 21.5 feet at 7 PM Thursday May 27 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 4.2 Wed 8am 3.9 19.8 14.5 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.