Sex Crimes

Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Concert Spitting Incident

By Rabab Al-Sharif
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire where police have issued a warrant for his arrest over an alleged spitting incident at a concert, reports TMZ. According to TMZ, police confirmed that Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the August 2019 incident in which the rocker allegedly spat on a camera that was filming a live feed for the large screens at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during the show. The camera was helmed by a videographer hired by the venue and video of the purported incident can be seen at the bottom of the page.

