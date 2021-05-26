NBA playoffs, betting odds, picks: Hawks-Knicks a tough call, but one adjustment vs. Trae Young could be key

All three of Wednesday's underdogs won Game 1 of their series against the spread, and two of them won outright, but it wasn't easy for any of them. The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point lead to stun the top-ranked Utah Jazz, and while the Washington Wizards led for parts of Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, they were outclassed enough in the second half to make Wizards bettors sweat out the fourth quarter. The Atlanta Hawks' Game 1 battle with the New York Knicks went down to the wire and could have gone either way.