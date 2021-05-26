Las Vegas Raiders: What to do with Tanner Muse?

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough schedule in 2021 and we examine a stretch that looks to be the most difficult of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule was released this week and after months of knowing who the opponents will be, we finally know where and when they will face off against these teams. Per the teams’ 2020 records, the Raiders have the 8th toughest strength of schedule in the NFL and it’s easy to see why.