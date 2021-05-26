Las Vegas Raiders: What to do with Tanner Muse?
The Las Vegas Raiders picked Tanner Muse in the third round in 2020, but after missing his rookie season, where does he fit in?. The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2020 offseason with a huge need at linebacker, and it was clear that they made it a priority in free agency, and the draft. In free agency, Nick Kwiatkoski and especially Cory Littleton were two of their biggest signings, two guys who were supposed to revamp the position group as a whole.