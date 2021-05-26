Cancel
Lake Elsinore, CA

Southern California skydiver rescued from power lines

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California skydiver suffered minor injuries when his parachute became tangled in power lines, authorities said.

The mishap Tuesday in Lake Elsinore left the man dangling about 30 feet above the ground, Cal Fire/Riverside County said.

A Southern California Edison crew was called in to help with the rescue and remove the parachute from the lines.

The skydiver was taken to a hospital for treatment of lower extremities injuries.

