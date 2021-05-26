Cancel
Environment

The next big thing

Hampshire Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention: these stories all recognize not that this disruption is possible if we don't do something soon, but that it has already begun. Take a minute to let the headlines, and their sources, sink in (Google the titles to see the articles):. ProPublica: "The Great Climate Migration: Climate Change Will...

www.hampshirereview.com
Marketsatlantanews.net

Internet of Things (IoT) for Public Safety Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Cisco Systems, AWS

Global Internet of Things (IoT) for Public Safety Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) for Public Safety Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation (US), Bosch Software Innovation GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric (US), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services Inc. (US) & PTC Inc. (US).
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Digital Commerce Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Suning, Netflix, Walmart, Newegg

HTF MI Published Latest Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Digital Commerce Platform Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Digital Commerce Platform Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Sciencedeseret.com

The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

Experts are concerned that the dangerous delta coronavirus variant may soon dominate the entire United States, putting more people at risk for getting COVID-19. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which helps the CDC track variants, told NPR that the recent rise in delta variant cases is cause for concern, especially because it’s outpacing the alpha variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom.
WildlifeWired UK

The threat nobody is talking about? Covid spillback

As a veterinary microbiologist at Colorado State University, Anna Fagre is used to studying viruses in animals. Usually her job is to find rogue pathogens in wildlife before they infect humans. But over the last six months, Fagre and scientists like her have been consumed by the opposite problem: stopping humans from passing a deadly virus on to animals.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Salesforce, Jive Software, Recognize Services

Latest released the research study on Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Social Employee Recognition Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Social Employee Recognition Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SalesScreen (Norway),Workhuman (Ireland),Salesforce (United States),Reffind Ltd. (Australia),Achievers Corporation (Canada),Kudos (Canada),Madison (United States),Recognize Services (United States),Jive Software (United States),BI Worldwide (United States).
Agriculturebostonnews.net

Pea Fiber Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Roquettein, Organicway, Belle Pulses

The Latest Released Pea Fiber market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Pea Fiber market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Pea Fiber market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Fromm Family Pet Food (United States), Shandong Jianyuan Bioengineering (China), OMG Labs Private Limited (India), Belle Pulses (Canada), Emsland Group (Germany), Nutra Food Ingredients (United States), Roquettein (France), InterFiber (Poland), Organicway (China), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium).
Marketssandiegosun.com

Artificial Intelligence Consulting Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Botodata, BroadPoint, BusinessOptics

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Artificial Intelligence Consulting Service Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Artificial Intelligence Consulting Service Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Artificial Intelligence Consulting Service Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Accenture, Centric Consulting, Opex Analytics Inc, ADDO AI, AIBridge ML Pvt Ltd, Aispotters LLC, Altoros, BasisAI, Beyond Key Systems, Botodata, BroadPoint, BusinessOptics, Calibraint Technologies, CloudMile, Code Flow Tech LLP, Deloitte, Elorian Solutions, Brute Squad Services, EPAM Systems, ETIYA Artificial Intelligence Based Solution, Softmax Data Inc., Filament.ai, GFAIVE, Gradient Ascent, Icreon, Innominds, INVOKE, LeaderGPU, AccelaBlue & Netguru.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Critical Care Information System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants McKesson, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner

Latest released the research study on Global Critical Care Information System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Critical Care Information System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Critical Care Information System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Siemens Healthcare (Germany),All Scripts Healthcare Solutions (United States),Cerner Corporation (United States),CompuGroup Medical (Germany),Computer Sciences Corporation (United States),iSOFT Group Limited (Australia),Picis Clinical Solutions (United States),Optum, Inc (UnitedHealth Group),McKesson Corporation (United States),Affiliated Computer Services Inc (United States).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Prescription Delivery Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants OptumRx, Ali Health, Kroger

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Prescription Delivery Service Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Prescription Delivery Service Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Prescription Delivery Service Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Walmart Stores Inc., Walgreens Co., CVS Health, Express Scripts Holding Company, Giant Eagle Inc., DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), Rowlands Pharmacy, OptumRx Inc., Ali Health, Kroger Co. & Amazon (PillPack).
Marketsrenewableenergyzone.com

Cleaning Sweeper Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants ?, Bucher , Elgin, FAYAT GROUP, Alamo Group, Aebi Schmidt

Cleaning Sweeper is the latest research study released by Ample Market Research to assess the market, highlight opportunities, analyze the risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical support for decision-making. The study provides information on Cleaning Sweeper Market dynamics and growth, drivers, capabilities, technologies, and changes in the market’s investment structure. Some of the key players that are profiled in the research are ?, Bucher (Johnston), Elgin, FAYAT GROUP, Alamo Group, Aebi Schmidt, Madvac Exprolink, Hako, Tennant, FAUN, Alfred Karcher, Boschung, Dulevo, Global Sweeper, TYMCO, KATO.
gentside.co.uk

Psychedelics: The next big thing for mental health treatment

Back in the 50s, scandalous letters written by the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Bill Wilson, revealed that he was experimenting with a hallucinogenic substance called LSD to help him with depression. The revelation shook the community—how could a recovering alcoholic risk getting addicted to yet another drug?. Wilson quit...
Congress & Courts
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
Public Safety

Smugglers outfitted trucks for ‘staggering’ drug hauls to Canada, police say

A drug-smuggling ring used commercial trucks with secret compartments to transport millions of dollars of cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico and California to Canada before authorities took it down, police said Tuesday. Police seized $50 million worth of drugs and arrested 20 people after a six-month investigation dubbed Project Brisa...
Broward County, FL

Jamaicans Arrested in Broward County Linked to Criminal Activity

Jamaican authorities say that the majority of migrants who arrived illegally in South Florida on a boat last Thursday are linked to criminal activities in Jamaica. Broward County and U.S. Border Patrol authorities detained 14 migrants, including Jamaicans, who were traveling in a boat that came ashore. WPLG-TV reported the migrants were coming from Jamaica and had first traveled to The Bahamas.
Saint Louis, MO

Overdoses soar for St. Louis Black men amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a second tragedy to Blacks in St. Louis – drug overdose deaths increased last year at three times the rate of whites. Craig Elazer's horrific and lonely death is vividly seared into his sister’s memory. (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Politics
The Hill

New Jersey governor tweaks Cruz on Cancun over moving truck quip

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday over the senators infamous trip to Cancun in February. Cruz tweeted on Tuesday that his wife, Heidi, spotted a Budget moving truck pulling a car that had New Jersey license plates, presumably relocating to the Lone Star state.