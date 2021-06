There are several factors that play a role in getting a good night’s sleep, from the comfort of your mattress to the sound insulation in your home. Another thing that can greatly impact the quality of your slumber is your pajamas. Nobody likes to wake up in a puddle of their own sweat, too hot to doze back off. In the same way you might change your bedding in the summer, you may want to change your sleepwear, opting for something a bit cooler when the temperature rises.