St. John's Prep in Danvers is looking for both a varsity golf coach and a full-time athletic trainer for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The golf coach will report to the Director of Athletics and serve as integral members of the school's athletic department. This person is expected to work with other athletics staff, coaches, administration, and faculty members. Among their other duties, they will not only coordinate the varsity golf program but also oversee the JV team, provide leadership and promote good sportsmanship, communicate clearly with both student-athletes and parents, be seen as a role model, and have a minimum of three years high school coaching experience, among other things.