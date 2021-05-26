‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

“Cruella,” now in theaters, sent me home wondering if I should reduce my wardrobe down to solely black and white. Because look how striking that combination is, on Emma Stone as the title character (send me that fitted jacket and ruffled gloves, now) and Emma Thompson as a fashion designer known as The Baroness. The costumes in this movie, designed by Jenny Beavan (known for numerous Merchant-Ivory movies as well as “Mad Max: Fury Road”), are a monochromatic dream — with just a little red added, for spice. Between these two and the equally black-and-white Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek” … well, excuse me, I’m off to give all my purple sweaters to Goodwill.