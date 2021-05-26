Cancel
‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

By Matt Singer
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 18 days ago
Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.

mix931fm.com
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

Emma Thompson
Emma Stone
