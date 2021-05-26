Cancel
HITTING HAWK

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Cardinal O’Hara’s Julia Fanara makes solid contact with the ball during the Lady Hawks’ 18-1 setback at the hands of Mount St. Mary on Thursday.

www.kentonbee.com
Grand Forks, NDkfgo.com

A’Jahni Levias signs with Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota head men’s basketball coach Paul Sather announced the addition of A’Jahni Levias to the program on Wednesday. The forward will have all four years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately added to the 2021-22 roster. “In his freshman season at a...
Lexington, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Hawks and Lady Hawks compete at state track

LaRue County track and field athletes competed in the Class 2A State Track Meet Friday, June 11, at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the...
Iowa City, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Clash With Cougars

It’s a road trip north for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams Thursday to meet Cascade. The Mid-Prairie baseball team enters the day with an overall record of 6-2 after a 9-5 win in Wellman over Monticello Tuesday where they were led by Aidan Rath, Vinny Bowlin and Collin Miller all with two RBI. Keegan Gingerich got the win on the mound with five innings of work allowing three hits, three runs, walking five and striking out two. This week, Mid-Prairie is ranked eighth in class 2A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. This year, the Hawks are hitting .358 as a team with a collective ERA of 4.07. Individually they are led by Kayden Reinier and Rath both at .462. Rath has a team best 13 RBI and five homers. On the year, Alex Bean, Cain Brown and Rath are all 1-0 on the mound with Brown yet to allow a run.
BasketballMadera Tribune

Hawks basketball advances to semis

Liberty’s Carson Stephens rises up to score two of his game-high 25 points in Friday’s playoff victory over Sierra Pacific. After a dominating victory over Sierra Pacific-Hanford, the Liberty Hawks will face a second opponent in a row in the Div. IV Central Section playoffs who will be playing its first game.
Lee County, IAPen City Current

Defense shines in Lady Hawks’ thriller

DONNELLSON – The Lady Hawks rolled a triple play Wednesday, but not really – but really they did. The Central Lee girls recorded four outs in the top of the sixth, and would score on a bobbled ball at 1st with two outs in the bottom of the 7th for a crazy 4-3 win over Winfield Mt. Union Wednesday night in Southeast Iowa Superconference softball.
Lee County, IAPen City Current

Lady Hawks stymied in loss to Highland

DONNELLSON – The Central Lee girls gave up a six-run fourth inning that proved to be too much to overcome as they fell 7-2 to Highland in SEISC softball action Thursday night. With one out Highland’s Katelyn Waters and Sarah Burton singled to left. A throwing error on a grounder...
Cascade, IAkciiradio.com

Cascade Clips Hawks With Comeback

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team suffered a tough loss Thursday on the road at Cascade 7-6. The long bus ride didn’t bother Mid-Prairie, they scored four times in the first and twice more in the second to build a 6-0 lead. Cascade would chip away from there, with one in the bottom of the second, two in the third and a four spot in the fourth to take their first lead of the night. The Cougars would make that one run advantage stand up the rest of the way as they shut out the Hawks down the stretch. Mid-Prairie finished with 10 hits. Madeline Schrader was two for four with a solo homer. Katelyn Schneider was two for four driving in a pair, Hannah Sellers also had two hits and an RBI. Myah Lugar took the loss in the circle, working six innings, allowing 15 hits, seven runs and striking out five. Mid-Prairie is 2-11 on the season and will play at West Branch Monday.
NBACBS 46

Hawks announce sellout for Game 3

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Looking for Game 3 tickets? They're all sold out, but there's still some hope!. Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced all seats are filled for their 3rd semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, with a limited number of standing-room tickets are still available. The standing-room only tickets go...
Tunkhannock, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Golden Hawks fall in state semifinals

Tunkhannock defeated Bethlehem Catholic 5-1 in a PIAA 4A softball semifinal game at Marywood University on Monday evening. The loss ended the season for the Golden Hawks. The game was delayed by over two hours due to rain. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning,...
NBAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

76ers get past Hawks on road

ATLANTA – Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds,...
Bellevue, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Take on Bellevue Thursday

The busy week continues for the Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams tonight when they meet the Bellevue Comets in River Valley Conference action. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 10-4 on the year after being swept by matching 5-2 scores at No. 12 Eddyville-Blakesburg on Wednesday. Mid-Prairie is ranked No. 3 in the latest poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. On the season the Hawks are hitting .370 as a team, best in class 2A with an overall ERA of 4.34. Individually, Mid-Prairie has five players in their lineup hitting over .400 in Keegan Gingerich, Cain Brown, Karson Grout, Kayden Reinier and Aidan Rath. Grout, Reinier and Rath are all over .500 with Rath leading the way at .526. He has a team best 22 RBI and is leading class 2A with seven homers. On the mound, Alex Bean, Collin Miller and Brown are all unbeaten with Rath leading the way with an ERA under one.
NBAeopsports.com

The Hawks Go Down in A-Town!

The Hawks return to the comfortable confines of the State Farm Arena hoping for home-court advantage. They soon realized it would take more than a home-court advantage to stave off the 76ers who showed up in full force tonight. The Hawks go down in A-Town thanks to Seth Curry continuing to remain hot from 3 while. The Process himself continues to dominate with an almost double double dropping 27 points with 9 rbs and 8 assts. Ben Simmons showed up on the scoreboard tonight in a much bigger way than his game 2, 4 points.
NBAArkansas Online

Hawks aim to slow down Embiid

ATLANTA -- The Hawks return to Atlanta beaming with confidence in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers despite their inability to slow down, much less stop, Joel Embiid. The 76ers big man has scored 79 points in the first two games at Philadelphia to open the series,...
NBACelticsBlog

Trade Idea with Hawks this off season..

Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson to Atlanta For Danilo Gallanari and the Hawks 2021 20th pick in the 2021 draft. We need a legit big who can score and play the 4-5 position next season. Nesmith and Langford can play our 2 position and will both be improved over from last season. Gallo does not fit with the Hawks and their overload of forwards. Alanta also needs the cap space to sign Collins and then need to clear some more money off the books the season after to pay young. Atlanta needs another five who can play tough and rebound behind Capella and a guy like Smart to anchor the back courts defense.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Go-Hawks shut down by Bobcats

VAN HORNE – Two nights, two games, two extremes. Waverly-Shell Rock softball went from celebrating its most dominant win of the young season over Oelwein, 8-2, on Thursday to suffering an 11-0 blowout loss at Benton Community on Friday in a non-conference matchup. “We honestly felt really good coming in...
Baseballj-hawks.com

J-Hawks Hit Road Wednesday to Face Valley

The Urbandale Baseball Team travels to Valley on Wednesday evening to face the Tigers in the final CIML Central Conference matchup of the first round of games. The J-Hawks enter play at 9-7 on the year. Game time is set for 5:00pm. Here's a look back at some photos from...
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Game 4 will be a test of the Hawks’ faith

Belief comes easy when you’re ahead. It’s when you’re behind that faith gets tested. The Hawks are in arrears for the first time this postseason. They trail Philadelphia 2-1. They’ve lost De’Andre Hunter, maybe their best two-way player, to a torn meniscus. In Round 1, it was clear after Game 1 that the Hawks were the better team. In Round 2, Game 1 marks the only time the Hawks have seemed the stronger side.
NBAToledo Blade

Hawks tie series with 76ers

ATLANTA — Trae Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points, including a floater that gave Atlanta the lead with 1:17 remaining, and the Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 on Monday night, tying the Eastern Conference semifinal at 2-2. Philly blew an 18-point lead and may have bigger concerns: Big man Joel Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and didn’t make a field goal in the second half. Embiid has been playing with torn cartilage in his right knee.
Hampton, VA13newsnow.com

Falcons bounce back to top Hawks

HAMPTON, Va. — Despite a rough start, Cox righthander, Michael Irby settled down and would retire the final 15 batters as the Falcons won over Hickory 3-1 in the Class 5 Region A semifinals from War Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. After Zach Chadwell's rbi double scored Austin Jones in the...