HITTING HAWK

The busy week continues for the Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams tonight when they meet the Bellevue Comets in River Valley Conference action. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 10-4 on the year after being swept by matching 5-2 scores at No. 12 Eddyville-Blakesburg on Wednesday. Mid-Prairie is ranked No. 3 in the latest poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. On the season the Hawks are hitting .370 as a team, best in class 2A with an overall ERA of 4.34. Individually, Mid-Prairie has five players in their lineup hitting over .400 in Keegan Gingerich, Cain Brown, Karson Grout, Kayden Reinier and Aidan Rath. Grout, Reinier and Rath are all over .500 with Rath leading the way at .526. He has a team best 22 RBI and is leading class 2A with seven homers. On the mound, Alex Bean, Collin Miller and Brown are all unbeaten with Rath leading the way with an ERA under one.