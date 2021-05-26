Public Health Bill SB-1083 Passes! Connecticut Gyms Required to Maintain AEDs and Trained Staff
In early April, Public Health Bill SB-1083, written by Senator Will Haskell and State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, was brought before the senate. Courageously advocating for the bill was Ridgefield resident Suzanne Brennan who lost her husband, the father to three children, when he waited for EMS at a local health club. Brennan explains, "There was no one at the gym to help him. For every minute that passes, the chance of survival drops 7-10% following a sudden cardiac event."news.hamlethub.com