Public Health Bill SB-1083 Passes! Connecticut Gyms Required to Maintain AEDs and Trained Staff

 16 days ago

In early April, Public Health Bill SB-1083, written by Senator Will Haskell and State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, was brought before the senate. Courageously advocating for the bill was Ridgefield resident Suzanne Brennan who lost her husband, the father to three children, when he waited for EMS at a local health club. Brennan explains, "There was no one at the gym to help him. For every minute that passes, the chance of survival drops 7-10% following a sudden cardiac event."

