Element Solutions Inc., a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, has made a binding offer to acquire Coventya Holding SAS, a global provider of specialty chemicals for the surface finishing industry. Under the terms of the offer, Element Solutions will pay approximately $508 million (€420 million) in cash, including the assumption or repayment of debt, subject to certain adjustments. Upon the closing of the transaction, Coventya will join MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions and will be reported within the company’s industrial and specialty segment.