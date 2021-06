Welcome to the latest episode of Fundamentals, a Front Office Sports interview show featuring leading operators and voices of the sports industry. This spring, we partnered with the Ohio University’s Professional Master of Sports Administration program on Women in Sports, a three-part series highlighting female executives who are breaking barriers in their careers.In the third and final episode, host Amie Sheridan sits down with the CEO of the Game Day Communications, Jackie Reau, to talk about her career in public relations, starting her own business and how Ohio University’s undergraduate and PMSA program provided her with the tools she needed to excel in her career.