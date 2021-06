The Foley Police Activities League program (PAL) is back in 2021! It's a free event where police officers and children in the community can interact in a relaxed atmosphere. The first event kicks off Thursday, June 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Lion's Park. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the event "allows the youth to see an officer, who is out of uniform, as a person; creating an opportunity to build better relationships."