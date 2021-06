A few weeks ago, many Americans on the east coast spent several days scrambling for gas when Colonial Pipeline halted systems for 5,500 miles of pipeline as a precautionary measure after being hit by a ransomware attack. Highly publicized, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is just one of MANY that have been hitting companies small and large. Healthcare has been a prime target, but other industries are equally at risk, and critical national infrastructure now appears to be a target. In 2020, over 2,000 local governments, health care facilities and schools were victims of ransomware.