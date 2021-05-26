Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce

During an interview with the Up and Adam! Show, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia opened up about Simon and Porsha's relationship. Falynn says she doesn't blame Porsha for the demise of her marriage, saying, “No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage, Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that – not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong – but no, no one has that power.”