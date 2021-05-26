THV11 celebrates new chapter for morning anchor Rob Evans as he heads to Texas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that Wake Up Central anchor Rob Evans has accepted a position in Austin, Texas at THV11’s sister station, KVUE. Rob has been with THV11 since 2016, when he moved to Arkansas from Florida, to join THV11 This Morning–a show later revamped into what is today, Wake Up Central. He was quickly noticed for his quick wit, fun personality, and positive attitude on the show and in the THV11 newsroom.