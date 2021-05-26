Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Smith seemingly unaware of critics
Jaylon Smith has not endeared himself to Dallas Cowboys fans over the past two seasons and his recent number change shows he’s unaware of this. There’s a new rule this season that allows NFL players to wear different numbers and also makes Tom Brady really, really mad. Even with his fury, players around the league are taking advantage of the new relaxed rules as there have been several changes already, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.nflspinzone.com