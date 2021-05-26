Yang's NYC mayoral quest slips as foes target inexperience

On Tuesday night, the polls closed and the counting began in New York City’s municipal primaries. Eric Adams, the ex-cop turned Brooklyn borough president, attracted more than thirty per cent of first-choice votes in the Democratic Party mayoral primary, with Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia both topping twenty per cent, and Andrew Yang trailing, with less than twelve per cent. The final results won’t be known for weeks—the city’s election officials will give absentee ballots another week to come in by mail, and then allow more time for voters to “cure” any errors or issues with their ballots—but the results were enough for Yang to concede, and for Adams to deliver a bullish speech to supporters at his primary-night party at a Williamsburg night club. “There’s going to be twos and threes and fours,” Adams said, referring to the ballot counting and sorting to come as part of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system. “But there’s something else we know: New York City said, ‘Our first choice is Eric Adams.’ ”