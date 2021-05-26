Cancel
Presidential Election

Yang's NYC mayoral quest slips as foes target inexperience

By Henry Goldman and Skylar Woodhouse
SFGate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Yang's grip on the New York City mayoral race is slipping. A series of polls released this week has Yang, the previous frontrunner, falling behind rivals. The former presidential contender is drawing criticism that he's unschooled in the fundamentals of government and unqualified to lead the post-pandemic comeback of the most populous city in the U.S. Yang is also fielding an onslaught of attacks by competitors who accuse him of taking donations from moneyed special interests and violating campaign finance rules, a claim Yang denies.

www.sfgate.com
