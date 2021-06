Certainly, one of the narratives of the 2021 season for the Diamondbacks has been injuries. Over sixty games into the schedule and the team has not once been able to put out their best eight position players. In April, it was the position players who were dropping like flies. But as the calendar moved through May, and those got healthy, the pitching began to fall apart. Currently, four-fifths of the expected starting rotation - Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Taylor Widener - are all on the injured list. But what kind of impact has that had on the team overall? And how does that compare with how other teams have fared?