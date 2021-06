The Navajo Nation has received nearly two billion dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, according to tribal officials. The allocation of COVID-19 relief funding is determined by tribal enrollment numbers. Navajo Nation officials say nearly 400,000 individuals are currently enrolled in the tribe — which recently surpassed the Cherokee as the most populous tribe in the country. President Jonathan Nez says he’s working with the Navajo Nation Council and local chapters to solidify specific allocations. The funds can be used for public health efforts, financial support for essential workers, and water infrastructure among other purposes.