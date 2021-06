After a triple gameweek last time out, this week is our final blank gameweek of the Fantasy Premier League season.Four teams - Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United - are out of action and have players who are heavily owned, meaning that now is the perfect time to use your Free Hit chip if you have not done so already.With the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds and Aston Villa all enjoying favourable fixtures, this could be a defining week in the season for those who have planned accordingly.WatchlistSadio ManéMané has never really been a viable option...