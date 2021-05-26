Does COVID really affect your heart?

Heart disease is, sadly, a condition that all of us should be concerned about and on the lookout for. Whether caused by lifestyle or hereditary issues, heart disease takes more American lives than any other ailment, with the total adding up to more deaths than those caused by all forms of cancer combined, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it's not just an issue among older people, either—your risk of having a heart attack increases significantly after just 45 (for men) and 50 (for women). While you're probably aware of the classic warning signs something is wrong with your heart—like pain in your left arm or chest pain or pressure—the more subtle symptoms are the ones you're more likely to miss. That's why experts are warning about other red flags that may also be cause for alarm, including swelling in certain areas of the body. Read on to find out what swollen body parts indicate a potential heart problem.