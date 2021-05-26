General Motors To Support UAW Efforts At New Joint Venture Battery Plants

General Motors says it will now support the efforts of the United Auto Workers to unionize employees at its two new battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee. The automaker said previously that wages at the two new battery plants would be decided by Ultium Cells LLC – the automaker’s new battery manufacturing subsidiary, which is a joint venture with Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem. GM CEO Mary Barra indicated that worker pay at the facilities would be equivalent to what component manufacturing workers receive, which is between $15 and $17. An assembly line worker at a UAW GM facility, by comparison, can earn as much as $31.