Sharon Elaine (Head) Stephenson

“Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”. Sharon Stephenson, known to everyone as “Nana”, passed on a Tuesday morning, November 11, 2020. She suffered from vascular dementia and was moved to Assisted Living in January 2019. She passed from complications from hip surgery due to a fall on October 21, 2020. Thankfully, she was close to her daughter, Dena, and son, Scott, and their families. There was constant sleep-overs and trips to Chick-Fil-A for vanilla milkshakes and stashes of Reese’s peanut butter cups and Werther’s candies.