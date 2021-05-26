Sari Tracht Wiki: Facts about Jeff Garlin’s Girlfriend

There’s a new Patel in town, and we’re excited! Family Karma star Shaan Patel will now have his brother, Dillon Patel, on the show. The younger Patel had been working in San Francisco in recent years, but he is back on the Patel Compound. When season 2 premieres on June 2, enthusiastic fans are hoping to see Dillon navigate the dating scene and find the perfect guy of his dreams, while also delving more into his bond with Shaan. The new Bravolebrity already has our attention, but for those who are new to the Family Karma scene, we have all the details on him in Dillon Patel’s wiki.