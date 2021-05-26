Sari Tracht Wiki: Facts about Jeff Garlin’s Girlfriend

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin is going public with his new relationship. The comedic actor split from Marla Beth Cahan, his wife of 24 years, in 2018, and is often candid about their amicable divorce. Now Garlin has introduced his new girlfriend, Sari Tracht, by making their relationship Instagram official. His fans naturally want to know more about who Sari Tracht is and what she does. She has a background in the entertainment industry, and especially some of our favorite comedies. This Sari Tracht wiki reveals more on Jeff Garlin’s girlfriend.

