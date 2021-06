The Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres in the finale of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon from Petco Park in Southern California. Through the first three games, it's been an exciting series but not necessarily the plot lines that many fans imagined. The games haven't been as high-scoring as many would have expected and with both teams looking to keep pace in their respective divisions, it's a crucial finale to set the tone for the mid-week slate of games. The Reds enter Sunday's game in third place in the division, while the Padres enter in third place in the NL West themselves. While both teams entered the season with different aspirations, there's not too much to separate them as we enter the back-end of June.