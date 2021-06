Tesla Inc's chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk clarified on Twitter that his company has not sold any Bitcoins during the current quarter. Musk's statement came after Bitcoin lost billions in market value after a single-word tweet by him that hinted that perhaps his company had sold the remaining of its Bitcoin holdings. Tesla currently has $1.2 billion of Bitcoin in its portfolio, after it bought $1.5 billion last year and offloaded some of it during the first quarter of this year. The executive's latest Tweet immediately caused the value of Bitcoin to recoup some of its losses, with the cryptocurrency now trading at $44,086 at 11:21 EDT.